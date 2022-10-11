The 2022 ISSA Show North America is finally here and, with it, thousands of cleaning industry professionals have flocked to Chicago for the opportunity to network, learn, collaborate, innovate, and, of course, laugh a little and have fun too.

With this in mind, ISSA and CMM Online have decided to take the Cleanfax Silly Selfie Series as seen at The Experience Las Vegas this year to the next level in order to bring some energy and fun competition into the mix.

This one-of-a-kind and incredibly exciting contest will be held at the official ISSA Experience Hub #3554 and will be happening during the entire ISSA Show at the McCormick Place. Since there are so many amazing brands, leaders, and speakers attending the event in numerous ways, the contest will be open to all that attend the event and want to participate for a chance to win $250 and !

To enter yourself, your brand, or your team into the contest, simply stop by the ISSA Publications Kiosk in the Experience Hub (#3554) at any time and take a fun photo with the team! Once done, send your photo and name/title or brand to Sammy Hager at [email protected] or via text at (832) 997-9889.

At the end of the ISSA Show, all photos will be shared in a single post on CMM’s Facebook page. To win, share the post with your team, network, family, and friends and encourage them to like your picture on the original post.

The picture with the MOST reactions and likes by October 22, 2022 will be shared once again on all of our social channels and contacted by the ISSA team in order to receive the selfie contest prizes!

With that said, what are you waiting for? Head down to the booth today and try to take the silliest photo possible—creativity and humor are key to winning this challenge, so don’t hold back!