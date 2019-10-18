NORTHBROOK, Ill.,—October 18, 2019—ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, recently launched the ISSA Show North America 2019 mobile app. Available for Apple and Android devices, the app gives attendees quick and easy access to My Show Planner, which includes the trade show floor plan, show information, education session schedule, attractions, ISSA-TV videos, notifications, and more. The annual trade show takes place November 18-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“We expect to welcome more than 16,000 professionals from 60-plus countries to the show this year, and with so much to see and do, the ISSA Show mobile app helps attendees make the most of their time,” said Kim Althoff, ISSA vice president of sales, trade shows, and publications. “The 2019 app encourages networking and learning at the industry’s most anticipated event.”

ISSA Show North America features more than 700 exhibitors and over 100 education sessions taught by industry experts. Attendees are encouraged to download the app to assist in navigating the extensive show floor, manage schedules, and identify key activities that support career development and improvements within their organizations.

To download the ISSA Show North America 2019 mobile app, visit issa.com/app. For more information about ISSA Show North America 2019, visit issa.com/show.

ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association serves more than 9,200 company members, including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, building-service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information, visit www.issa.com, join the discussion with ISSA’s LinkedIn group, and follow ISSA on our Facebook page and Twitter account.