DENVER—November 2, 2020—The Experience University will host a free, live, two-part web event featuring Shaw Industries on November 4—one a deep dive on the resilient flooring category and one on the effects of biocides on flooring.

The Experience University is the online education program of The Experience Events, which produces the largest trade shows in the carpet cleaning and restoration industries. The program consists of recorded and live events planned through February 2021, developed from presentations which would have been given at The Experience Convention and Tradeshow, now-canceled due to COVID-19.

“Hearing from the experts at Shaw Industries will help our industry continue to grow and diversify,” organizers said in a release.

To attend the live webinar, visit The Experience University online. The upcoming double event with Shaw Industries will offer the following:

How to Provide Cleaning, Restoration, and Repair for Resilient Flooring

Presented by: Darrell Hagen and Jim Mannes

Synopsis: The unprecedented growth of the resilient flooring category is only outweighed by the mystery surrounding it. We will take a deep dive into how it’s made, how to install it, common installation errors, important site-related conditions, and maintenance and repair. Let’s grow together by adding this expertise to your revenue stream and develop partnerships that equal happier clients.

How Biocides are Negatively Affecting the New Floor Covering Finishes

Presented by Jim Mannes and Darrell Paulson

Synopsis: Insights into the relationship between disinfection (biocide application) and flooring. The truth about what is happening to surfaces being treated and the potential implications. Is the application of a disinfectant potentially damaging resilient flooring? Join us to learn the facts.

Register for the event on resilient flooring/ biocides on flooring event now.