DENVER—September 11, 2020—The Experience Events announced today that its flagship Experience Convention and Trade Show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which was originally scheduled for September in Cincinnati, had been moved to November 19-21 in Las Vegas due to pandemic complications before this final cancellation by the State of Nevada.

In a release, Experience Events said, “From the very beginning of COVID-19 in March 2020, the Experience Events LLC has been carefully monitoring the spread of the virus across our country and around the world. We have worked hard to bring the latest information and technology to our industry online, and we are very proud of the way our industry has responded to this crisis. Our industry, YOU, are on the frontline helping people solve issues with the virus in their environments.”

The Experience has begun hosting The Experience University, a weekly webinar series that takes place on Wednesdays (scheduled through February 2021). These events offer the programs that would have been available at The Experience Convention and Trade Show had it not been canceled.

Due to concerns for the health and safety of its exhibitors, attendees, and staff, The Experience Convention and Trade Show has had ongoing discussions with the governor’s office in Nevada, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Caesars Entertainment. Ultimately, the organization determined it could not hold a safe convention or trade show in person because there are too many health and safety variables and outside issues.

Jennifer Wilkinson, show manager said, “We are aware that attendees and exhibitors have expressed that they want to meet—safely—in person this year, (we agree), but the Governor of Nevada currently will not allow any meetings over 50 attendees to take place and may not expand restrictions until 2021.”

The Experience staff is working diligently on next steps and anticipates the next in-person show will be in Charleston, South Carolina, April 19-21, 2021.

“We are beginning the process to activate our website to move registrations and supporters to that show,” Wilkinson added.

The Experience has new information, technology, hands on demonstration and protocols it wants to share with the industry now, so it has “tried diligently to hold a convention to share this information” so it now has moved its education from the event to the Experience University Online, which began September 2 and runs weekly on Wednesdays.

The Experience University weekly Wednesday webinars occur in lieu of a 2-3-day-long event online. The weekly webinars will cover the educational information that would have been covered at the in-person event in Las Vegas this year. The classes will vary from 45-60-minute timelines for recorded events and up to 3.5 hours for live events. There are 28 weeks of education information being presented online through February.

“The programs will bring you a full spectrum of up to date valid information to help your company during these times and to assist in your continued growth,” the Experience Events said. “We invite you and your team to join us every Wednesday through February 2021 for this weekly series. These training sessions are great for your company teams. Continued Educational Credits are available through IICRC for participating in the weekly webinars.

Don’t miss out on the opportunities for round table discussion, prizes for participation, vendor introductions with product presentations, and great, hands-on learning. This is what The Experience is known for!”