LAS VEGAS — August 1, 2018 — Experience Events has added an important industry event to the September 5 educational lineup as part of its Cleaning and Restoration Track at The Experience Convention & Trade Show: “How to Create the Optimum Drying Environment in Different Climate Conditions.”

Visit www.ExperiencetheEvents.com for more information.

The panel presentation will feature a number of water damage restoration industry experts discussing this important topic including including Alex Lozecki, Larry Carlson, Mickey Lee, Barry Costa, Jeremy Reets, Howard Wolf, Chuck Dewald III, and Darren Hudema.

“The water damage restoration industry has some new opportunities for drying wet environments and our DREAM TEAM of experts will bring forward information, technology and procedures that can be immediately applied by professional restorers,” Larry Cooper, managing director of The Experience Events said. “This presentation will combine all three of the best drying methods, using all the tools in the tool bag we have available today.

“The Experience Flood House will be flooded on Wednesday afternoon and then the instructors will use hands on technology to teach how to dry in different Climate Conditions.”

The panel will discuss how to create an optimum drying environment that is optimal for each particular project, including when working in severe climates, such as hot-dry (Phoenix), hot-humid (New Orleans), or very cold climate (Minnesota). This class will discuss how to integrate different technologies to achieve optimum conditions in different climates and building conditions.

Panel discussion on optimum drying will be followed up by demonstrations in the Exhibit Hall on how to accomplish what was learned during the session, as well as demonstrations at the Experience Flood House.

“We have been using a combination of drying methods for a few years and found that combining the methods of drying gives restoration professionals the best possible opportunity to dry rapidly and safely to maintain the environment during the drying process,” Panelist, Experience instructor, and long-time restoration professional Alex Lozecki said. “I brought this idea to the Experience Events to bring this information forward to the industry, and they agreed this was an important opportunity to bring new ideas and best practices to the industry.

The Experience Convention and Trade Show is scheduled for September 5-7 at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Experience Team is working to continue their well-regarded platform of education utilizing a combination of written materials, classroom training and hands on demonstrations. The sessions are a critical part of our program to help us all stay up to date and learn the latest in the industry. The hands-on demonstrations will be expanded and used to further research, teach, and instruct how to apply what is learned in the classroom.