Las Vegas — July 27, 2018 — The Experience Convention & Trade Show, slated for September 5-7, will be the first Experience show to offer specialized tracks for learning. The five Experience learning tracks include: 1) cleaning and restoration; 2) management and marketing; 3) industry trends, hot topics, and the “good life”; 4) ARCS rug cleaning; 5) IICRC technician training.

The Experience learning tracks are designed to make choosing which classes to attend easier for attendees. Each day of the Experience agenda is blocked off and color coded to allow for simplifying your learning plans for the show. Find more information at experiencetheevents.com.

Track 1 offers presentations like a look at industry technology improvements with Darren Hudema, John Otero, Pat Muller, and Rick Aranda; hard floor care with Bill Griffin; CRB versus low-moisture cleaning with Dane Gregory; and many more.

Track 2 offers presentations like a carpet and seam repair workshop with Robert Varden; marketing secrets with Mark Kennedy and Lisa Wagner; improving customer experiences with Rubin Mier; and much more.

Track 3 includes saving time and improving service and data with the Internet of Things with Erin Hynum; insider TPA info with Howard Wolf; and more.

Track 4 offers a session on how rugs are made with Robert Mann; wash plant inventory control with Randy Hyde; how to set up a wash panel with ARCs panel; and more.

Track 5 includes sessions on the S500 with Jeremy Reets; a chance to understand the chemistry behind cleaning with Jim Smith; IICRC YM Software techniques; info about becoming a resilient flooring inspector; and more.

