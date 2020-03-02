ABITA SPRINGS, La.—March 2, 2020—Doug Hoffman, Executive Director of NORMI, the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors, will speak at the upcoming Clean Buildings Expo in Baltimore. Hoffman’s presentation, “Should We Still Be Concerned About IAQ?” will take place on March 17 at 8:15 a.m. in room 347 of the Baltimore Convention Center.

IAQ is not a new issue in facility management. Since the 1980s, employers have been aware of sick building syndrome and building-related illnesses. In the 90s, mold became a prominent issue, and now the coronavirus outbreak is a top concern.

“It’s been interesting to watch the increased interest in indoor air quality as a result of the current coronavirus concerns,” said Hoffman. “I don’t think this topic could be more relevant to facilities management professionals, so I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to talk about the problem and the solutions. The health and safety of employees and clients can be negatively impacted by the decisions we make regarding IAQ and we’ll discuss why and how to prepare for the worst.”

What are the causes and conditions that contribute to poor indoor air quality? How are employers impacted by poor IAQ and what are the solutions? This one-hour IAQ presentation puts the pieces of the puzzle together to get to the root of the problem and solution.

Doug Hoffman, a builder for more than 40 years, wrote “Mold-Free Construction” to address poor indoor air quality and has trained thousands of professionals on the importance of improving the way we live indoors. In his presentation, Hoffman will discuss why protecting the health and safety of employees and clients by creating cleaner indoor air environments should be a top priority for facility maintenance personnel as we continue to be faced with new IAQ challenges.

Register online for the IAQ presentation or contact support@normi.org for more information.

To register or find more information about the Clean Buildings Expo, brought to you by ISSA and CleanLink, visit https://cleanbuildingsexpo.com/.