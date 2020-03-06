UNITED STATES—March 5, 2020—Coronavirus cases are on the rise with the U.S. now reporting 163 cases across 18 states and 11 deaths, according to The New York Times. Worldwide cases in the coronavirus outbreak number more than 97,000 in 81 countries with sustained community transmission now occurring in South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran, as well as China. Several patients in the U.S. have no known connection to the virus, which suggests community transmission is occurring here as well, though so far on a much smaller scale.

So far all but one death in the U.S. has occurred in Washington, where a cluster of the virus is concentrated in the Seattle area. The eleventh death was a 69-year-old man in California who had recently been on a cruise on the Grand Princess, according to The New York Times. The ship is in the midst of a three-leg cruise that went from San Francisco to Mexico, Mexico to Hawaii, and Hawaii back to San Francisco. Some passengers, like the man who died, got off the ship in Mexico and returned to California. It is believed that he was exposed to the virus on the ship. Another patient being treated in Sonoma County was also onboard the ship.

The Grand Princess is currently being detained off the coast of San Francisco while officials work to screen the 2,500 passengers and contact others who were onboard the ship. The New York Times reports that as of Wednesday, 11 passengers and 10 crew members were showing symptoms. The close quarters of a cruise ship can allow infection to spread rapidly, as evidenced by the Diamond Princess, a ship in the same cruise line that was quarantined off the coast of Japan last month. More than 600 passengers contracted the virus, including some Americans. With 54 confirmed cases in the state and the detained cruise liner full of passengers to screen, California has declared a state of emergency, according to The New York Times.

As individual states work to confront a growing number of COVID-19 cases, U.S. lawmakers in Congress reached an agreement on an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus bill to address the health crisis, according to The New York Times. The bill provides funds that will expand testing, support agencies dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, and provide tele-health services to Medicare patients to minimize their risk of exposure.

Globally, China continues to report that new cases of the virus are declining, but as the virus begins to spread in other countries, effects of the coronavirus outbreak ripple around the world. Stock markets are down and airlines around the world face billions in losses as travel advisories are issued and tourism declines. The New York Times reports that global airline revenues could lose as much as $113 billion. The S&P 500 fell more than 2% on Thursday, and The Washington Post reported that the Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than 700 points as concerns mount about the economic costs of the outbreak.

Italy and Iran have both shut down schools as the virus spreads to more than 3,000 people in each of those countries. Globally, more than 290 million students in preschool through 12th grade have faced weeks-long school closures due to the outbreak, according to The Washington Post. Cultural events and trade shows around the world have also been cancelled, and officials are already discussing possible scenarios for the Summer Olympics, set to be held in Tokyo this July, according to The New York Times.

We’ll keep you informed of any changes to planned events for our industry, so keep checking back for all of Cleanfax’s news and updates on the coronavirus outbreak. Also be sure to visit the ISSA resource page, www.issa.com/coronavirus, where you can access all of GBAC’s coronavirus tip sheets and other current information about COVID-19.