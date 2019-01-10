NORTHBROOK, IL — January 10, 2019 — The Clean Buildings Expo, which takes place March 26-27, 2019 in Baltimore, has released its education schedule. The show will feature over 20 educational sessions addressing operations, staffing, management strategies, and cleaning trends and technologies. These sessions are tailored to meet the needs of commercial cleaning industry professionals, including in-house cleaning managers, executive housekeepers, facility managers, and building service contractors. Here some highlights from the Clean Buildings Expo education schedule:

Improving IAQ and Mitigating Mold , March 26, 8:00-9:15 a.m.

, March 26, 8:00-9:15 a.m. Employee Engagement , March 26, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

, March 26, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Increasing Productivity: How and Why Remediating Your Cleaning Program Works , March 26, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

, March 26, 10:45-11:45 a.m. Creating a Culture of Sustainability , March 27, 8:00-9:00 a.m.

, March 27, 8:00-9:00 a.m. Performance-driven Management , March 27, 8:00-9:00 a.m.

, March 27, 8:00-9:00 a.m. Hard Floor Care Trends for 2019 and Beyond , March 27, 8:00-9:00 a.m.

, March 27, 8:00-9:00 a.m. Essential Knowledge for Small Businesses and Entrepreneurial Upstarts, March 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

In addition to gaining valuable information for your professional cleaning business, you will also earn continuing education units (CEUs) for every session you attend at Clean Buildings Expo. Following CBE, you will be sent a link to answer true/false questions about each session you attended. After answering the questions successfully, you will receive a transcript with CEUs earned, and this transcript can be used to self-report credits to any licensing body or association that requires CEUs. For more information, click here.

Clean Buildings Expo is brought to you by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and Trade Press Media Group. Clean Buildings Expo will be co-located with the National Facilities Management and Technology (NFMT) Show, and your CBE credential gives you access to the NFMT Expo hall and conference sessions, as well as all CBE sessions and the trade show floor. The inaugural Clean Buildings Expo is free to attend; simply register at no cost online or in person at the Baltimore Convention Center to receive your show credential.

For more information about Clean Buildings Expo, visit https://cleanbuildingsexpo.com/.