THOROFARE, NJ — June 5, 2018 — Aramsco recently acquired Nipomo, CA-based, specialty contractor-focused solution provider Cleaning Supply Warehouse. The company also operates a second location out of Bakersfield, CA, allowing it to act as a leader in solutions provision for the central California professional cleaning market.

“This is a great opportunity for our customers and employees. This transaction will allow us to provide our customers with a broader product offering while continuing to offer the same high level of service our customers have come to expect from us,” Cleaning Supply Warehouse President Scott Anderson said in a release. “Our team looks forward to working with Aramsco to provide our combined customers with the best products and experience in the industry.”

This marks the third acquisition for Aramsco in 2018. In May, it acquired Cleveland based solution provider GLT Enviro. It also acquired National Stone Solutions this year.

“We are thrilled to partner with Scott and Leticia Anderson and their team. They have an excellent reputation in the industry, built on providing customers exceptional service. The acquisition of Cleaning Supply Warehouse will allow us to provide our combined customers with even better access to our product and service offerings,” said Steve Jaffe, CFO of Aramsco.

