Northbrook, IL, USA—August 2, 2018― ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, has opened voting for the association’s 2018 ISSA Innovation Award Program.

The program recognizes the cleaning industry’s most pioneering products and services as voted on by cleaning-industry distributors, building service contractors, in-house service providers, and residential cleaners.

The 2018 ISSA Innovation Award Program features dozens of new products and services from leading manufacturers and suppliers throughout the cleaning industry. Entries are organized into five categories: Cleaning Agents; Dispensers; Equipment; Services and Technology; and Supplies and Accessories. Each entry is competing for honors in its category and, ultimately, the 2018 ISSA Innovation of the Year Award.

“The leading-edge products and services featured in this year’s ISSA Innovation Award Program highlight the culture of innovation in our industry,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “From robotics and software that increase efficiency and productivity to cleaning agents and solutions that improve the standards of health and infection prevention and control, our industry is definitely making its mark. The judges and voters have their work cut out for them, having to choose winners from this incredible lineup!”

Vote Online and Win Prizes

Voting for the Category awards remains open online at www.issa.com/vote through Monday, October 15, 2018. Online voters will be automatically entered into monthly drawings. Five voters for each of the months of August, September, and October will win a US$50 prepaid MasterCard.

The winners of the ISSA Innovation Category awards will be announced at the Team ISSA Welcome Reception , Monday, October 29, 2018, at the Fairmont Hotel in DallasTX, kicking off a full week of innovation and networking at ISSA Show North America 2018.

A Firsthand Look at the Innovation Entries

Product entries in the 2018 ISSA Innovation Award Program will be on display in the ISSA Innovation Marketplace & Lounge, Booth 3405, October 30 through November 1, during ISSA Show North America 2018.

The prestigious 2018 ISSA Innovation of the Year Award will be determined based on a combination of the online voting results and judges’ ballots. The esteemed panel of judges is comprised of industry experts, media, and veteran ISSA member representatives. All awards will be presented during the 2018 ISSA Innovation Awards Ceremony, taking place at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, November 1, in the ISSA Innovation Marketplace & Lounge, Booth

The 2018 ISSA Innovation Award Program Entries

The entries, listed in alphabetical order by category, are:

Cleaning Agents

2XL Corp. – FORCE Wipes

3M Commercial Solutions Division – Scotch-Brite TM Clean & Shine Pad

Clean & Shine Pad Charlotte Products Ltd – Enviro-Solutions Terrazzo and Concrete Floor Care Program

Clorox Professional Products Co. – Clorox Disinfecting Bio Stain & Odor Remover

Ecolab, Inc. – No/Low Maintenance Flooring Cleaner and Protector

i-team Global – i-protect

Procter & Gamble Professional – Mr. Clean & Scotchguard

Reckitt Benckiser Professional – Lysol Daily Cleanser

Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. – Clean by Peroxy® Multi Surface Wipes

Dispensers

Carlisle Food Service, Inc. San Jamar – Hybrid Roll Towel Dispenser

Creative Commodities, LLC – Touchless TM Toilet Paper Dispenser with Remote Monitoring and Predictive

Toilet Paper Dispenser with Remote Monitoring and Predictive DEMA Engineering Co. – Fusion Water Valve

Essity Professional Hydiene North America, LLC – Tork PeakServe Continuous Towel Refill and System

HOSPECO – The Complete Menstrual Care System for Your Facility

Hydro Systems Co. – EvoClean

SC Johnson Professional – TruShot- Disinfectant Mobile Dispensing System

Equipment

Best Living Systems, LLC – MCI PureSynAIRg Air/Surface Purifier

Kärcher North America, Inc. – KIRA B50 Intelligent Cleaning Robot

Makita USA, Inc. – Cordless Backpack Vacuum

OdorStop – OdorStop OS12500 12-Plate OzoneGenerator/Blower

OdorStop – OdorStop OS4500UV2 Professional Grade Ozone Generator/UV Air Cleaner

ProTeam, Inc. – ProTeam FreeFlex Cordless Upright Vacuum

Sanitaire – EON ALLERGEN Upright Vacuum

Square Scrub – Square Scrub PIVOT

Services & Technology

Clean Smarts – Software

Diversey – Remote Guidance

Ecolab, Inc. – Partner Training Program

GP PRO (Georgia-Pacific Professional) – KOLO Smart Monitoring System

Speed Cleaning – Speed Cleaning Employee Training System

StoreTech – FlexiCount Washroom Monitor

TEAM Software, Inc. – Smart-fit Scheduler with Flex Time

Triooo Technology – Triooo Cleaning Robotics

Supplies & Accessories

3M Commercial Solutions Division – 3M- Easy Trap- Disposable Floor Mop Pad

GXT Green – ECOgrade Degradeable Products

J. Racenstein Co., LLC – Towel Viper

Kärcher North America, Inc. – WVP 10 Window Vac

Midwest Rubber Service & Supply Co. – Airoflex squeegee

Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Inc. – New Generation WaveBrake

Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Inc. – Disposable Wet Mop

Unger Enterprises, LLC – Unger Excella

Review the entries and cast your votes at www.issa.com/vote. Then, see the entries firsthand at Booth 3405, the ISSA Innovation Marketplace & Lounge, during ISSA Show North America 2018.

“On behalf of ISSA and the global cleaning industry, I thank the innovative companies that submitted an entry in the 2018 ISSA Innovation Award Program,” Barrett stated. “Your efforts not only enable increased productivity in our industries, but also are an integral part of helping ISSA and its members change the way the world views cleaning.”

