NORTHBROOK, IL — November 15, 2018 — Cleanfax recently named the 2018 Cleanfax Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey prize winners, which were randomly chosen from all survey participants.

Dave Ratliff won the big survey prize: A Ninja 500H portable extractor from Legend Brands valued at $2,985. Ratliff owns Magic Clean in Villa Hills, KY, which he started in 2006, and lives nearby with his wife, Heather. They have five children and two grandchildren. He is a member of the IICRC and holds several certifications.

“I have always enjoyed looking at the survey,” Ratliff said. “Thank you for the grand prize.”

Four other Benchmarking Survey prize winners were randomly selected to win $100 visa gift cards:

Len Hume of PCS of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ontario,

Carrianne Worlund of Duraclean Restoration Services in Bloomfield, CT,

Carlos Gonzalez Boothby of Indoor Environmental Consultants in San Juan, PR,

Richard Duran of Pueblo, CO.

Thank you to all who participated in this years Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey. We truly appreciate your time and help putting together this annual look at the carpet cleaning industry. We depend on participation from industry professionals and invite all of you to take part in next year’s survey as well.

