Newest California Wildfire Becomes State’s Fifth Largest

July 30, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Wildfire

The largest fire in California this year, the Park Fire, has become the fifth-largest wildfire in the state’s history, burning more than 383,000 acres—or roughly half the size of Rhode Island—according to Cal Fire. This fire only started a week ago and is 14% contained as of yesterday.

Near Chico, California, the fire has caused evacuation orders to be issued for four counties. As of July 29, 105 structures have been destroyed and another five have been damaged, including homes, CBS News reported.

As of Tuesday, more than 4,600 wildfires have burned a total of 751,327 acres in California this year and caused one fatality. Additionally, Cal Fire said 73 structures have been damaged and 329 have been destroyed.

As of yesterday, 89 large, active wildfires are burning in the U.S., according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Nationwide, 27,982 wildfires have burned 4,247,895 acres this year.

A dangerous mid-summer heat wave continues to add to wildfire stress. As of Tuesday, the National Weather Service said hot weather expanded across the central U.S. and Southeast, with consistent hot weather across the West where the active wildfires burn. Fortunately, much cooler and more humid weather will overspread the Northwest, northern Great Basin, and western parts of the northern Rockies behind a passing cold front. Showers and a few thunderstorms will produce areas of beneficial rain, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Meanwhile, highs above 100 degrees over much of Kansas, Oklahoma, and northwestern Texas will promote a continued drying trend and possible increase in wildfires. Still, the eastern half of the country has no fire concerns, where high humidity and rainfall continue.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

EPA 800x533

EPA Proposes to Ban Chemical Used in Stain Removers

Business Management & Operations / Health & Safety / News
BluSky logo

BluSky Earns Seventh Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification

Awards / Labor / News
Cleanfax Video Logos

Top 5 Trending Cleanfax Videos for July

Business Management & Operations / Carpet & Furniture Care / Cleaning / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / News
CORE DeDona 800x533

CORE by DeDona Restoration Expands to Palm Springs

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Growth & Acquisitions / News
Authority Brands 800x533

Authority Brands Signs 52 New Franchise Agreements

Diversification / Growth & Acquisitions / News
Health First Webinar

Register Today for Our Free Webinar: Health First—Cleaning for Health Verses Appearance and Smell

Cleaning / events / News / Webinar

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...