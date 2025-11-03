New Tools Launch for LEED v5 Project Certification

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the global developer of the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards, opened certification to the LEED v5 rating system and released new tools and resources for users.

LEED users can now certify projects under the new rating system. Scorecards focused on LEED v5’s core impact areas—decarbonization, quality of life, and ecological conservation and restoration—are available to help guide project teams in planning goals and intent. A wide range of tools, including calculators, a scorecard builder, recertification guidance, and a decarbonization workbook, support the success of project teams in achieving certification.

Additionally, USGBC has released updated LEED v5 crosswalks to help streamline the process for projects pursuing multiple certifications. These include the LEED v5 and WELL crosswalk developed in collaboration with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), and the LEED v5 and SITES crosswalk.

“Since releasing the rating system and launching LEED v5 registration earlier this year, we have seen interest in using the new rating system spread across the industry,” said Peter Templeton, USGBC president and CEO. “Recognizing that LEED v5 is a significant step forward, we are committed to helping our community understand and apply the new elements by providing USGBC members and LEED users with detailed resources and enhanced support.”

LEED v5 offers clear steps for buildings to achieve near-zero carbon status while prioritizing physical resilience and the health and well-being of people and communities.

Additionally, a Cushman and Wakefield report found projects that invest in LEED certification see a return on investment through higher asset values, increased occupancy rates, and higher rents.