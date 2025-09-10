New Standard Published: ANSI/IICRC S300 Standard for Professional Upholstery Cleaning

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) released the new American National Standard – ANSI/IICRC S300 Standard for Professional Upholstery Cleaning.

The ANSI/IICRC S300 standard describes the systems, methods, and procedures to be followed when performing professional upholstery cleaning. It does not specifically address the processes and procedures for restoring or remediating smoke or microbially contaminated upholstery. Refer to the latest editions of ANSI/IICRC S500 Standard for Professional Water Damage Restoration and ANSI/IICRC S520 Standard for Professional Mold Remediation.

This standard was created primarily for use by professional cleaners, and secondarily for other Materially Interested Parties (MIPs) (e.g., upholstery fabric and furniture manufacturers, industry suppliers, retailers, and distributors).

The ANSI/IICRC S300 Standard for Professional Upholstery Cleaning includes the following which are described in the Standard:

Fiber, Construction, and Styles

Principles of Professional Upholstery Cleaning

Equipment and Tools

Pre-Cleaning and Post-Cleaning Inspections (Administrative Procedures)

Methods and Systems of Cleaning

Leather Cleaning

Spot and Stain Removal

Fabric Protectors

Residential vs. Commercial Maintenance and Cleaning

Safety and Health

Limitations, Complexities, Complications, and Conflicts

Ed Hobbs, IICRC S300 Consensus Body Chairman, said: “It was my true honor to serve with Paul Pearce as the vice chair, and the other members of the S300 Consensus Body in completing the Standard. As a result of countless hours of volunteer time by the S300 Consensus Body and others over the last seven years, the Institute now has an upholstery cleaning standard that is ANSI accredited and includes many updates from the First Edition.”

Brandon Burton, IICRC Standards Chairman, said: “It takes a massive commitment from a large body of volunteers to bring a new Standard to the Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Industry. On behalf of the industry at large, I’d like to extend our gratitude to the S300 Consensus Body, and in particular to Ed Hobbs and Paul Pearce, chair and vice chair, for bringing this valuable Standard of Care to reality as an American National Standard for the first time.”

To purchase a copy of the new ANSI/IICRC S300: 2025 and other standards, click here. IICRC standards are also available via the IICRC Standards Subscription website. For more information on other certification programs and standards offered by IICRC, click here.