New Military Housing Bill Puts IICRC’s Certifications and Mold Standard Front and Center

January 16, 2026Cleanfax Staff
IICRC

Senators Richard Blumenthal (CT-D), Joni Ernst (IA-R), Tim Sheehy (MT-R), Mazie Hirono (HI-D), and Congressman Jimmy Panetta announced the introduction of a new, bipartisan measure that looks to address dampness and mold in military housing, specifically naming the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification’s (IICRC) standards and certifications.

The Military Occupancy Living Defense (MOLD) Act proposes comprehensive reforms to address mold and indoor environmental hazards in covered military housing. Among its key provisions, the legislation would require the Secretary of Defense to ensure that all maintenance personnel, contracted mold assessors, Indoor Environmental Professionals (IEPs), and mold remediation professionals working in military housing possess and maintain independent, third-party certifications, including the IICRC’s Applied Microbial Remediation Technician (AMRT) and Mold Remediation Specialist (MRS) certifications.

In addition, the bill mandates that all mold remediation activities conducted in covered military housing comply with the ANSI/IICRC S520 Standard for Professional Mold Remediation, the nationally recognized consensus standard that defines the industry standard of care for mold remediation projects.

“This legislation represents a significant step forward in protecting the health and safety of military service members and their families,” said James Tole, IICRC’s President and Chairman of the Board.

The IICRC has long advocated for the use of industry certifications and accredited consensus-based standards in housing, disaster response, and indoor environmental work. Inclusion of the IICRC’s certifications and standards in the MOLD Act reflects growing recognition by policymakers of the importance of professional qualifications and standardized practices when addressing mold and moisture-related issues.

“This legislation shows that IICRC’s advocacy work and strategic alliances with other stakeholders is paying off,” said Robbie Bradshaw, Director of Government Relations at the IICRC. “We’ve spent more than five years engaging with Members of Congress to move legislation like this forward.”

The IICRC plans to continue working on Capitol Hill to serve as a technical resource to policymakers and stakeholders as the MOLD Act advances through the legislative process.

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

