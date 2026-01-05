New Mexico Became First State to Offer Free Child Care for All

January 5, 2026Cleanfax Staff
children at daycare

On Nov. 1, New Mexico became the first U.S. state to offer free universal child care to all residents. The state aims to boost its economy and lift education and child welfare levels, which are ranked worst in the country, Reuters reported.

Through the program, New Mexicans, regardless of income, can receive state vouchers to cover public and private child-care fees. This amounts to an average annual family savings of US$12,000 per child. The program fulfills what began when the state government created the Early Childhood Education and Care Department in 2019.

“New Mexico is creating the conditions for better outcomes in health, learning, and well-being,” said Neal Halfon, professor of pediatrics, public health and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of the Center for Healthier Children, Families, and Communities. “Its approach is rooted in data, driven by communities, and becoming a model for the nation.”

“Achieving universal child care will make a huge difference for the state’s children, families, businesses, and educators—and for all of us, by showing that it can be done,” said Michelle Kang, president and CEO of the National Association of the Education of Young Children.

The free childcare program comes as other states, cities, and counties look at similar programs popular among working families. In September, Connecticut passed a bill making childcare free for those families earning under US$100,000 per year and no more than 7% of income for those earning more. State leaders said the program will benefit about 1,500 families starting this month. Reuters also reported that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has proposed no-cost universal child care.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

military housing

National Defense Authorization Act Includes IICRC Mold-Remediation Standard

News
Vector Design - Eps10 Building and City Illustration, City scene, Town and Nature green field landscape

Green Buildings Market Is Slowing

News / Sustainability
Lee Pemberton Obituary

In Memoriam: Lee Pemberton

News
International Cleaning Week

ISSA Releases 2026 International Cleaning Week Details

ISSA / News
First Onsite

First Onsite Property Restoration Announces Key Leadership Promotions in Central Region

News
increasing healthcare costs

How Employers Can Control Rising Health Costs

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...