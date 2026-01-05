New Mexico Became First State to Offer Free Child Care for All

On Nov. 1, New Mexico became the first U.S. state to offer free universal child care to all residents. The state aims to boost its economy and lift education and child welfare levels, which are ranked worst in the country, Reuters reported.

Through the program, New Mexicans, regardless of income, can receive state vouchers to cover public and private child-care fees. This amounts to an average annual family savings of US$12,000 per child. The program fulfills what began when the state government created the Early Childhood Education and Care Department in 2019.

“New Mexico is creating the conditions for better outcomes in health, learning, and well-being,” said Neal Halfon, professor of pediatrics, public health and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of the Center for Healthier Children, Families, and Communities. “Its approach is rooted in data, driven by communities, and becoming a model for the nation.”

“Achieving universal child care will make a huge difference for the state’s children, families, businesses, and educators—and for all of us, by showing that it can be done,” said Michelle Kang, president and CEO of the National Association of the Education of Young Children.

The free childcare program comes as other states, cities, and counties look at similar programs popular among working families. In September, Connecticut passed a bill making childcare free for those families earning under US$100,000 per year and no more than 7% of income for those earning more. State leaders said the program will benefit about 1,500 families starting this month. Reuters also reported that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has proposed no-cost universal child care.