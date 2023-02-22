New Location Announced for 2026 ACI Convention and Beyond

WASHINGTON, DC.—February 22, 2023—The American Cleaning Institute (ACI), the trade association for the cleaning products supply chain, announced that the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida will be the location for its 2026-2030 Conventions.

The 2023 ACI Convention had record attendance, with more than 1100 registrants.

“To accommodate increased attendance and growing demand for business meeting space, the Orlando World Center Marriott will be the home of ACI’s Annual Meeting and Convention starting in 2026,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “We thank our longtime partners at the Grande Lakes Orlando, which will still host two great Conventions in 2024 and 2025.”

The dates for the ACI Convention at the Orlando World Center Marriott are as follows:

  • February 2-7, 2026
  • February 8-13, 2027
  • February 7-12, 2028
  • January 29- February 3, 2029
  • February 4-9, 2030

The Orlando World Center Marriott is a AAA Four-Diamond resort offering more than 2,000 guest rooms, over 100 suites, several fine dining options, a 24-hour fitness center, spa, and Hawk’s Landing golf course.

For additional information, contact ACI’s Meetings Department at [email protected].

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors.  ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

