What the FTC Ban on Non-Compete Clauses Could Mean For You

May 7, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Scott Tackett

The impact of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on banning non-compete clauses has created concern and spawned many comments from business owners and employees.

Some welcome this change, saying it will open up the labor pool and allow employees to move around from one job to the next with no restrictions. Others, specifically business owners and executives, fear this may lead to losing valuable employees to their competition, perhaps with departing employees taking client information with them. Even worse, some fear losing company secrets, as an employee may depart for a position with a rival firm. And all of this also opens up the possibility of an employee starting his or her own company, using what they have learned from their previous employer to their advantage.

What has the industry said? In a recent online poll published by ISSA, the majority (53%) of respondents said they were pleased with this FTC ruling. They indicated that it opens up the labor pool, bringing more applicants to their companies. Nearly a quarter (24%) said they didn’t see it impacting them, and 15% were concerned with staff retention.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Scott Tackett, a business development advisor with Violand Management Associates and an industry expert in human resources issues, shares his thoughts and concerns as they relate to the cleaning and restoration industries. Watch the video or listen to the podcast below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Adobt a Teacher

PuroClean Donates Supplies to Teachers

Community Outreach / Marketing & Sales / News
Brain Corp

Brain Corp Expands Operations

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / News
Dean Mercado

5 Key Traits of Entrepreneurial Leaders

Marketing & Sales / Training / Video
business goals

The Clarity Question: ‘Where are you going?’

Business Management & Operations
health and wealth

Is Entrepreneurship the Path to Wealth and Wellbeing?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / Leadership Tips / News
Cleaning products

New Research Shows Cleaning Chemicals May Affect Brain Cells

Cleaning / Health & Safety / Industry Research / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Polls

Do you see the FTC ban on noncompete clauses affecting your company?

  • Yes: I am concerned about retaining my employees. (100%, 1 Votes)
  • Yes: It will positively impact our hiring efforts. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • No: We don't anticipate any impact. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • Not sure: We are assessing potential implications. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • N/A (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 1

Loading ... Loading ...