Brain Corp Expands Operations

Brain Corp, based in San Diego, California, recently opened a new office in Bentonville, Arkansas.

According to a press release, the new office will serve as Brain Corp’s hub for enhancing engagement with key strategic accounts. The Bentonville branch will be led by Matt Schilb, Brain Corp senior director of strategic accounts.

“We are thrilled to further build upon our presence in Bentonville, a city known as a hub for retail and supply chain innovation,” said David Pinn, Brain Corp CEO. “This expansion allows us to collaborate more closely with the most innovative companies and thinkers, helping us push the boundaries of what’s possible in autonomous technology.”