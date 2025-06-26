New Crystal Restoration Adds Tony Sacchetillo as Project Manager

June 26, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Tony Sacchetillo

New Crystal Restoration added Tony Sacchetillo as project manager. Sacchetillo comes to New Crystal Restoration with more than 15 years of experience in the restoration and remediation industry, with a strong focus on quality workmanship, customer service, and field leadership. He is IICRC certified, an EPA Lead Certified Renovator, a certified asbestos inspector, and holds a forklift operator license-equipping him with both technical credentials and real-world capability.

“Tony’s industry expertise, calm demeanor, and commitment to doing things the right way aligns perfectly with our core values,” said Lisa Cordasco, New Crystal Restoration president. “He understands that behind every job is a family or business relying on us and our experience, and he takes that responsibility seriously.”

Sacchetillo is known for his strong desire to help clients through difficult situations and genuinely cares about their needs and satisfaction. His dedication to customer service and problem-solving has made him a trusted presence on every project he leads.

Sacchetillo is a Westchester County resident and when outside of work, he is an accomplished drummer playing regularly with local gig bands across the region.

As project manager, Sacchetillo will oversee commercial and residential restoration projects throughout the tri-state area, ensuring timely, professional, and compassionate service at every stage.

New Crystal Restoration has been serving the region since 1960, offering expert restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services supported by certified training and a commitment to green, sustainable practices.

