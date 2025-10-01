New Cleanfax Insider Launches

Cleanfax Staff
Cleanfax Insider

Starting today, Cleanfax Insider relaunches as a weekly issue delivered on Wednesdays—providing all your floor cleaning and restoration industry news in one streamlined format.

Cleanfax’s digital newsletter serves the specialty cleaning and restoration industries with coverage of carpet and floor care, diversified services, disaster restoration, remediation, and related services. Our goal is to make your jobs easier by delivering focused content tailored to carpet cleaning and restoration professionals, delivered directly to your inbox.

After listening closely to what matters most to our readers, we are excited to deliver this improved, reader-focused weekly newsletter.

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to subscribe to the newsletter for up-to-date industry news, how-to tips, exclusive online content, videos, and more.

