Netflix Co-Founder and 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Founder Headline Jobber Summit 2026

Jobber , a leading provider of software for blue collar businesses, announced that Marc Randolph, co-founder and former CEO of Netflix, and Brian Scudamore, founder and CEO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, will headline Jobber Summit 2026 on March 4. Now in its sixth year, the free, one-day virtual event brings together tens of thousands of blue collar professionals across North America to learn practical strategies for building stronger, more profitable businesses. Registration is open at: jobber.com/summit .

Built for ambitious service pros, Jobber Summit is where blue collar business owners learn the systems, tools, and mindset required to reach their first million in revenue or scale beyond it. In just one day, attendees gain actionable insights from world-class entrepreneurs and proven operators who understand what it takes to grow in the real world.

Marc Randolph, a veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur and the first CEO of Netflix, will share lessons from launching and scaling one of the world’s most disruptive companies. Drawing from decades of experience building startups, mentoring founders, and hosting the top-10 Apple podcast That Will Never Work, Randolph will focus on innovation, adaptability, and customer-first thinking, principles that translate directly to service-based businesses navigating competitive markets.

Brian Scudamore brings a deeply practical, blue-collar-rooted perspective. As the founder of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, WOW 1 DAY PAINTING, and Shack Shine under O2E Brands, Scudamore built a small local service business into a globally recognized franchise organization. In a joint session with Jobber CEO and co-founder Sam Pillar, he will share the proven playbook behind scaling service businesses—from hiring and culture-building to systemization and delivering a consistently exceptional customer experience.

“Running a blue collar business takes grit, adaptability, and constant learning,” said Sam Pillar, Jobber CEO and co-founder. “Jobber Summit exists to bring practical education, real-world insights, and inspiration to our community. Marc Randolph and Brian Schudamore have tremendous perspective on innovation and customer-first growth as leaders who have built and scaled super successful businesses, and we’re excited to bring their knowledge and experience to our community.”

In addition to the keynote sessions, Jobber Summit 2026 will feature more than 15 expert speakers sharing proven strategies to help service businesses grow stronger, more profitable, and more resilient. The curated lineup of industry experts, successful service pros, and business educators will deliver actionable insights across four learning tracks:

Master Your Marketing

Sell with Confidence

Maximize Your Money

Streamline With Jobber

Additional programming includes live audits, tactical workshops, peer-to-peer conversations, and sessions showcasing real Jobber customers who have grown their businesses by implementing new systems, technologies, and operational strategies.