Neighborly Supports Veterans Franchise Ownership Opportunities

Neighborly® , will participate in the upcoming Military Thriving™ event, taking place on Sept. 17 at The Hive in Virginia Beach. Organized by ZeroMils , the event aims to empower veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs, with a particular focus on franchise ownership opportunities available through Neighborly’s extensive network of home service brands.

This all-day convening will unit local government officials, corporate and nonprofit partners, regional economic development centers, veteran employment centers, and educational institutions to drive impactful solutions that meet the needs of veterans and military spouses. Neighborly’s participation aligns with its broader mission to support veterans transitioning to civilian careers through franchise ownership.

Event Highlights:

Date & Time: Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT

Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT Location: The HIVE, 140 Independence Blvd. Virginia Beach, Virginia

The HIVE, 140 Independence Blvd. Virginia Beach, Virginia Focus: Building military thriving cultures and empowering veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship

The event will feature panel discussions that will provide an overview of the current state of veteran employment, strategies for leveraging diverse partnerships, and innovative solutions to bridge skills gaps. Breakout sessions will cater specifically to aspiring veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs offering attendees in-depth, practical insights on franchising, starting and purchasing businesses, and securing financing for business growth led by franchise professionals and current Neighborly veteran franchise owners.

For more than 32 years, Neighborly has been dedicated to helping veterans transition to small business ownership through its Veterans Transition Franchise Initiative (VetFran) program , offering franchise opportunities and financial incentives to honorably discharged veterans.

With more than 5,500 franchise locations, Neighborly operates more than 30 brands and currently has existing franchise availability in the greater Hampton Roads, Virginia, area including: Rainbow Restoration® , Real Property Management , HouseMaster® , Junk King® , Window Genie® , Five Star Painting® , and Mr. Appliance® .

Neighborly’s Veteran incentive programs make franchise ownership more accessible, supporting Veterans in their transition to civilian careers. Interested prospects can find out more information here .