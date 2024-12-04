Neighborly Appoints Stacy Lynn Bourgeois as Chief Marketing Officer

Neighborly appointed Stacy Lynn Bourgeois as its chief marketing officer effective Dec. 2. She will serve as a member of Neighborly’s corporate leadership team and report directly to Neighborly CEO Mike Davis.

“Stacy Lynn brings a wide array of experience in business and brand strategy, organizational leadership, customer insight, data analytics, and marketing technology,” Davis said. “Her expertise and innovative approach to marketing will be instrumental in helping us better connect with our customers, differentiating our brands, making Neighborly and our service brands ridiculously easy to do business with while navigating an increasingly competitive landscape.”

Bourgeois’ mixed background in both franchising and non-franchised business makes her uniquely qualified to deliver for both customers, end-consumers, and franchise business owners.

Bourgeois is a strategic marketer who has driven double-digit growth while compiling a breadth of experiences. Throughout her career, she has launched new physical and digital products as well as a new restaurant concept at Yum! brands, stood up several new teams such as performance marketing and data science, implemented a new marketing technology stack, and led Pizza Hut through an agency review and countless creative campaigns.

She joins Neighborly from Amazon, where she broadened her scope from marketing to business more holistically in roles such as global head of product, quality & operations for Amazon Renewed or U.S. head of musical instruments. In her time with Amazon, she’s enhanced the discoverability of preowned products, increased conversion rates, simplified customer experience, improved operations, and owned a multibillion-dollar P&L. Even in general management-focused roles, she’s anchored on driving growth through the customer–such as offering free lessons with an instrument purchase on Amazon.

I am thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Neighborly and support our franchise owners,” Bourgeois said. “Customers invite Neighborly and our brands into their homes, which is deeply personal and requires tremendous trust. My goal is to earn this trust by listening to and innovating for customers in a way that builds lasting relationships with our amazing brands.”

Bourgeois will be based in Irving, Texas.