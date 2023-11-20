Neighborhood Restoration Plan Proposed in El Paso

November 20, 2023Cleanfax Staff
El Paso, Texas

According to KFOX-TV, a nonprofit group in El Paso, Texas, is ready to propose a restoration plan for El Paso’s Duranguito neighborhood to the city council.

Named Project Regeneracion, the plan seeks opportunities for investment for the restoration of the neighborhood’s historical buildings. Back in 2012, the area had been fenced off due to a voter-approved bond proposed using the land for a multipurpose performance center. In January, following years of litigation, the city council decided not to move forward with those plans. In February, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said the city instead planned to sell the buildings it owned in the neighborhood.

Carmen Rodriguez, a Project Regeneracions organizer, told KFOX that the group wanted to provide the city council with an alternative option. “Since Duranguito has been broken for these years because of the city’s plan for the arena, we needed to come up with the things that it needs in order to be restored,” Rodriguez told KFOX.

The group’s restoration plans include preserving the existing buildings while also adding basic services for area residents.

“The plan for the rebirth of Duraganuito proposes a cultural heritage corridor with museums, mercados, performance areas, as well as refurbished low income housing, community garden, and other residential services,” David Romo, another Project Regeneracions organizer, told KFOX. “We would like for the city to take into consideration the community’s hopes and desires for the neighborhood.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

AI abstract

Online Poll: How Are You Using AI?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / News
Golden trophy award

2023 Innovation Awards Winners Announced at ISSA Show North America

Awards / ISSA / News / Products & Technologies
Doc Hendley

Wine To Water Founder Doc Hendley Speaks at ISSA Show

ISSA / News
Cleanfax November/December 2023 digital

Cleanfax November/December 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

News
BluSky logo

BluSky Adds New Vice President in Chicago

New Hires and Appointments / News
Lithium-ion batteries

On America Recycles Day, Remember to Properly Handle Lithium-Ion Batteries

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

In which of the following ways do you plan to use or currently use artificial intelligence (AI) to positively impact your cleaning or restoration business? (You can choose more than one answer.)

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...