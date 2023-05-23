NCCER Unveils New Brand Identity and Website

The rebranding efforts include a new logo that will be featured on all curriculum, products and promotional materials moving forward. The refreshed logo highlights the recognizable NCCER acronym while also including the full name to improve awareness and understanding of the organization’s scope.

This evolution also includes the launch of an enhanced website. The website features NCCER’s new branding, more intuitive navigation, and refined content tailored for the vast array of stakeholders within NCCER’s network. The online experience also features a new support portal with upgraded functionality, making information and guidance through NCCER’s processes and systems more accessible and convenient for its customers.

Along with these updates, NCCER is continuing to develop solutions to simplify its processes and provide additional options and models for training and credentialing.