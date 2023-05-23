NCCER Unveils New Brand Identity and Website
The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) has announced the launch of a new era for the organization, including an updated visual identity, refinement of its mission and vision statements, and major renovations to its website and support portal experience.
NCCER was founded to support the construction industry by developing and providing training curricula, portable credentials, workforce research, career awareness materials, and other resources. According to a press release, the recent enhancements will ensure that NCCER is well-positioned to continue supporting the industry’s evolving needs.
“For more than 27 years, NCCER has worked with our broad network of contractors, associations and educational programs to build a safe, productive and sustainable workforce of craft professionals,” said NCCER president and CEO Boyd Worsham. “We will serve those in the construction industry through innovative systems and solutions that attract and educate the workforce of the future.”
To guide the organization’s work, NCCER’s executive leadership embraced a revised mission and vision:
- Mission: To provide rigorous and relevant workforce development solutions that create opportunities for individual career advancement and support industry growth.
- Vision: A qualified and successful workforce of diverse individuals whose lives were improved through construction education.
The rebranding efforts include a new logo that will be featured on all curriculum, products and promotional materials moving forward. The refreshed logo highlights the recognizable NCCER acronym while also including the full name to improve awareness and understanding of the organization’s scope.
This evolution also includes the launch of an enhanced website. The website features NCCER’s new branding, more intuitive navigation, and refined content tailored for the vast array of stakeholders within NCCER’s network. The online experience also features a new support portal with upgraded functionality, making information and guidance through NCCER’s processes and systems more accessible and convenient for its customers.
Along with these updates, NCCER is continuing to develop solutions to simplify its processes and provide additional options and models for training and credentialing.
“NCCER has always had the highest quality of industry-developed curricula and training materials, but those materials are only one part of the customer experience,” said Worsham. “With the recent and upcoming enhancements throughout our organization, we are committed to taking important steps to better serve industry partners, contractors and educational program providers.”
