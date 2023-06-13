NCCER Presents Makers Grant Tool Kit to High School Students

June 13, 2023Cleanfax Staff
NCCER Makers Grant

With the school year ending for many career and technical education (CTE) programs across the country, the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) recently awarded Fleming Island High School in Alachua, Florida, with a Makers Grant tool kit, sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker.

As a recipient of the 2022 Stanley Black & Decker Makers Grant, NCCER expressed in a press release gratitude in partnering with Stanley Black & Decker to build CTE programs and connect students with careers in construction. The grant supports NCCER’s CareerStarter program, an online platform that unites students, job seekers, employers, and educators together in one place to promote the exploration of construction careers and connects job seekers with entry-level opportunities.

“Stanley Black & Decker is proud to support NCCER as they work to skill and reskill the next generation of trade professionals,” said Karen Price-Ward, Stanley Black & Decker director of social impact. “There are currently an estimated 650,000 open construction jobs in the U.S. and 10 million unfilled manufacturing jobs globally. Our purpose is to support ‘Those Who Make the World,’ and being able to fund educational programs and non-profits that are revitalizing trade careers directly connects to our core mission. Thanks to this year’s Makers Grant Recipients, together we will be one step closer to closing the trade skills gap.”

To learn more about Stanley Black & Decker’s Global Impact Challenge, please visit EmpowerMakers.com. For more information on the impact of careers in construction, please visit the Build Your Future website.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Training classroom

Largest Multi-Generational Class Graduates From PuroClean Academy

News
BluSky and FMSC event May 2023

BluSky Chicago Office Packs More Than 101,000 Life-Saving Meals

News
NSM 2023

2023 National Safety Month Focuses on Preventable Injuries

Health & Safety / News
Banned chemical

Various States Considering PFAS Ban

Health & Safety / News
Hard floor trends

It’s Not Too Late! Register for Trends in Hard Floors Webinar!

Hard Floor Care / News
Best airplanes 2023

Study Reveals 2023’s Best Airlines

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital

Cleanfax March/April 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

Polls

With the global transition to electric powered vehicles based on improvements in battery technology, do you see electric-powered truckmounts becoming standard anytime in the future?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More