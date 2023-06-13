NCCER Presents Makers Grant Tool Kit to High School Students

With the school year ending for many career and technical education (CTE) programs across the country, the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) recently awarded Fleming Island High School in Alachua, Florida, with a Makers Grant tool kit, sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker.

As a recipient of the 2022 Stanley Black & Decker Makers Grant, NCCER expressed in a press release gratitude in partnering with Stanley Black & Decker to build CTE programs and connect students with careers in construction. The grant supports NCCER’s CareerStarter program, an online platform that unites students, job seekers, employers, and educators together in one place to promote the exploration of construction careers and connects job seekers with entry-level opportunities.

“Stanley Black & Decker is proud to support NCCER as they work to skill and reskill the next generation of trade professionals,” said Karen Price-Ward, Stanley Black & Decker director of social impact. “There are currently an estimated 650,000 open construction jobs in the U.S. and 10 million unfilled manufacturing jobs globally. Our purpose is to support ‘Those Who Make the World,’ and being able to fund educational programs and non-profits that are revitalizing trade careers directly connects to our core mission. Thanks to this year’s Makers Grant Recipients, together we will be one step closer to closing the trade skills gap.”

To learn more about Stanley Black & Decker’s Global Impact Challenge, please visit EmpowerMakers.com. For more information on the impact of careers in construction, please visit the Build Your Future website.