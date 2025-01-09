National Radon Action Month Raises Radon Exposure Awareness

January 9, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Radon Awareness

Each January, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) seeks to raise awareness of radon exposure during National Radon Action Month, encouraging Americans to “Test, Fix, Save a Life and protect themselves by having their homes tested for the presence of radon.

Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas produced by the breakdown of radium, thorium, and uranium in the ground. It is colorless, odorless, and tasteless. If left untreated, radon can accumulate indoors, leading to significant health risks. After smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, claiming the lives of approximately 21,000 Americans each year.

However, radon exposure is a preventable health risk with a simple solution: Testing for radon can help avoid prolonged exposure.

“Radon is a threat to millions of Americans, especially those living in areas with a high potential for radon,” said Dana Skelley, EPA Region 7 Air and Radiation Division director. “In the Midwest, many homes are naturally predisposed to have elevated radon levels. We urge everyone to protect themselves and their families from this preventable health risk by testing their homes for radon gas.”

Most homes in EPA Region 7’s four states are located in areas classified as EPA Radon Zones One or Two, indicating a high or moderate potential for elevated radon levels. To determine if your home is in one of these zones, view EPA’s Map of Radon Zones for your state.

Radon test kits can be bought online and in home improvement stores. National Radon Program Services at Kansas State University offers test kits for purchase online.

EPA recommends taking action to fix a home if you discover radon levels above 4 picocuries per liter. If a home does have elevated levels, a qualified professional can install a system to reduce indoor radon levels. For more guidance on addressing radon risks, visit EPA’s Radon page.

Additionally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has chosen the last week of January (Jan. 27-31) to observe Radon Awareness Week. More information can be found here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

EPA

EPA Penalizes Four Missouri Home Renovators for Lead-Based Paint Violations

News
brush fire new houses

How Drought Creates Stronger Santa Ana Winds

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Miri Offir

CEO of 911 Restoration Named Gold Stevie Award Winner in Woman of the Year – Franchising Category

News
Wildfire

3 Fast-Moving Southern California Wildfires Fueled by Strong Winds

Disasters / Diversification / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Restoration Management Company

Restoration Management Co. Opens New Location in the Portland, Oregon-metro Area

Growth & Acquisitions / News
U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Senator Markey to Lead as Top Democrat on Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much does your company invest annually to attend industry trade shows and conventions?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...