National Ladder Safety Month Raises Risk Awareness

March 16, 2026Cleanfax Staff
ladder

National Ladder Safety Month was created to raise awareness of ladder safety and to decrease the number of ladder-related injuries and fatalities. According to the most recent figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 22,710 ladder-related injuries occurred at work in 2020. That’s about 87 injuries every work day. Additionally, 76% of surveyed individuals felt that ladder accidents in the workplace could have been avoided with proper training, according to the American Ladder Institute.

Here are some helpful tips to always keep in mind when using a ladder provided by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA):

  • Read and follow all labels/markings on the ladder.
  • Look for overhead power lines before handling a ladder. Avoid using a metal ladder near power lines or exposed energized electrical equipment.
  • Always inspect the ladder prior to using it. If the ladder is damaged, it must be removed from service and tagged until repaired or discarded.
  • Always maintain a three-point (two hands and a foot, or two feet and a hand) contact on the ladder when climbing. Keep your body near the middle of the step and always face the ladder while climbing.
  • Only use ladders and appropriate accessories (ladder levelers, jacks, or hooks) for their designed purposes.
  • Ladders must be free of any slippery material on the rungs, steps, or feet.
  • Do not use a self-supporting ladder (e.g., step ladder) as a single ladder or in a partially closed position.
  • Do not use the top step/rung of a ladder as a step/rung unless it was designed for that purpose.
  • Use a ladder only on a stable and level surface, unless it has been secured (top or bottom) to prevent displacement.
  • Do not place a ladder on boxes, barrels, or other unstable bases to obtain additional height.
  • Do not move or shift a ladder while a person or equipment is on it.
  • An extension or straight ladder used to access an elevated surface must extend at least 3 feet above the point of support. Do not stand on the three top rungs of a straight, single, or extension ladder.
  • The proper angle for setting up a ladder is to place its base a quarter of the working length of the ladder from the wall or other vertical surface.
  • Secure a ladder placed in any location where it can be displaced by other work activities, or erect a barricade to keep traffic away from the ladder.
  • Be sure that all locks on an extension ladder are properly engaged.
  • Do not exceed the maximum load rating of a ladder. Be aware of the ladder’s load rating and of the weight it is supporting, including the weight of any tools or equipment.

OSHA Education Center offers online training courses for ladder safety that are available 24/7. In just one hour, OSHA offers training for workers in both construction and general industry roles.

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