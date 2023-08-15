MWR Acquires Water Out

August 15, 2023Cleanfax Staff
MWR logo

According to an article by Inside Indiana Business, remediation, restoration, and emergency response company Midwest Remediation (MWR) has acquired Water Out.

Now, as part of Indianapolis-based MWR, Water Out will serve a larger area within the state with its emergency response, water damage, restoration, mold remediation, fire restoration, sewage, and air duct cleaning services.

Via a press release, Water Out CEO Chris Laney said, “I am very excited for our team at Water Out to be a part of the MWR family of companies. This is a great opportunity for our team members to have the ability to grow and better serve our residential and commercial clients through Northern Indiana and beyond.”

According to the article, Water Out customers will see no change in service nor offerings. Despite the acquisition by MWR, Water Out will retain its name, management, and operations. Financial terms of the deal had not been disclosed.

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

