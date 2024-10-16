More Training Needed for Head Protection Practices

October 16, 2024Cleanfax Staff
head protection

J.J. Keller & Associate Inc. and the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) released a study on head protection practices and challenges. The study found:

  • Head protection terminology is unclear in the market today. While most safety professionals responding to the study expressed confidence that they understood various head protection terms, the research revealed significant confusion and over-simplification in the differences (and similarities) between hardhats and helmets.
  • Safety managers experience multiple pain points when it comes to managing head protection. With more options for head protection than ever before, safety managers find themselves navigating a more complicated decision-making process. They are challenged to get employees to wear head protection. They’re also challenged to find head protection that is comfortable for all workers.
  • Care and maintenance of head protection needs improvement. Only 54% of responding safety managers train workers on how to maintain their head protection, suggesting a significant opportunity.
  • Standards organizations, manufacturers, and other experts have an opportunity to educate the industry. These groups can provide safety managers with clarity, guidance, and education to address the evolving landscape of head protection.

“Head protection has been a cornerstone of workplace safety for decades,” said Cam Mackey, ISEA president and CEO. “While the growing variety of head protection options provides greater choice, it has also introduced some confusion for safety professionals and workers. Addressing these challenges head-on and clarifying the most effective solutions and standards will ensure better protection and safety for all.”

J. J. Keller and ISEA experts will host a free webcast Head Protection Practices and Challenges: A J. J. Keller and ISEA Collaborative Study, examining the results, on Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m. CT. To register, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

1-800-Packouts

1-800-Packouts Starts Hurricane Relief Fund

Community Outreach / News
John Mosher

In Memoriam: John Mosher of Successful Directions LLC

News
IICRC

IICRC Seeks Volunteers for S300 Standard Revision

Carpet & Furniture Care / Cleaning / News
ISSA Emerging Leaders

ISSA Celebrates Inaugural Class of Emerging Leaders in the Cleaning & Facility Solutions Industry

Awards / ISSA / News
residential flooding

Labor Department Joins Response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Disasters / Labor / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / Water Damage Restoration
Troy Harrison

BEAT the DELETE!

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s the No. 1 reason homeowners don’t prepare for winter and end up needing a restoration company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...