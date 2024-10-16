More Training Needed for Head Protection Practices

J.J. Keller & Associate Inc. and the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) released a study on head protection practices and challenges. The study found:

Safety managers experience multiple pain points when it comes to managing head protection. With more options for head protection than ever before, safety managers find themselves navigating a more complicated decision-making process. They are challenged to get employees to wear head protection. They're also challenged to find head protection that is comfortable for all workers.

Care and maintenance of head protection needs improvement. Only 54% of responding safety managers train workers on how to maintain their head protection, suggesting a significant opportunity.

Standards organizations, manufacturers, and other experts have an opportunity to educate the industry. These groups can provide safety managers with clarity, guidance, and education to address the evolving landscape of head protection.

“Head protection has been a cornerstone of workplace safety for decades,” said Cam Mackey, ISEA president and CEO. “While the growing variety of head protection options provides greater choice, it has also introduced some confusion for safety professionals and workers. Addressing these challenges head-on and clarifying the most effective solutions and standards will ensure better protection and safety for all.”

J. J. Keller and ISEA experts will host a free webcast Head Protection Practices and Challenges: A J. J. Keller and ISEA Collaborative Study, examining the results, on Nov. 13 at 1:00 p.m. CT. To register, click here.