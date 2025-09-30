Mooring USA Acquires by Crossplane

September 30, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Mooring

Mooring USA has been acquired by Dallas-based private equity firm Crossplane Capital. The partnership is expected to accelerate Mooring’s growth while preserving the company’s long-standing commitment to service, quality, and client-first culture.

Founded in 2004 and backed by over 75 years of family experience in disaster recovery, Mooring delivers end-to-end disaster restoration, reconstruction, and remodel services to commercial clients across the U.S. With headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, and branch locations in Austin, Houston, and New Mexico, the Mooring name has earned a trusted reputation for 24/7 response, expertise, and reliability.

“Mooring is positioned to further invest in people, technology, and service innovation, continuing its mission of being there for our clients when disaster strikes,” Kristin Smith, who is transitioning from CFO to President, said.

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

