Mold Disrupts Back-to-School Schedules in Michigan, Pennsylvania

Right at back-to-school time, mold has been discovered in a variety of schools across Michigan and Pennsylvania.

After reports of water intrusion through a classroom window, Delta Kelly Elementary School in Oakland County, Michigan, tested for and discovered black mold in the air on Aug. 25. Mold remediation contractor 360 Fire & Flood was contacted to assist with cleaning and sanitation; the district is also replacing all its air filters.

Delta Kelly canceled school on Aug. 27 and 28 as it continued remediation efforts.

Likewise, Bedford Public Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, reported that mold cleanup is in progress at Douglas Elementary Road in Temperance.

Minor, non-toxic white mold growth was observed in limited areas at Douglas Road Elementary School. The custodial and facilities teams responded with cleanup efforts and contacted an environmental testing firm to check the building.

Though Bedford caught it soon enough to start classes Sept. 2 as scheduled, other school districts across Michigan faced delays in opening. Lenawee County’s Blissfield High School canceled classes for all K-12 students on Aug. 26, Washtenaw County’s Saline Middle School postponed its first day of school to Aug. 28 as it awaited test results, and Monroe County’s Dundee Elementary and Middle School buildings postponed their first day of classes to Sept. 2.

Moreover, routine back-to-school inspections identified elevated spore levels in several Pennsylvania classrooms in August at Sheridan, Ritter, and Muhlenberg Elementary Schools.

With mold remediation efforts ongoing, several classrooms were off limits for the first day of school.

Additional cleaning and air quality testing remain underway at Sheridan and Ritter elementary schools, with the district having identified alternative classroom spaces for its first day of classes Aug. 25.