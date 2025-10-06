Fire Prevention Week Spotlights Lithium Battery Disposal

Batteries are everywhere, from consumer devices to energy storage systems, and it’s critical that consumers dispose of batteries safely when they reach end-of-life. In a recent Cirba Solutions survey, nearly half of respondents are aware that lithium batteries shouldn’t be disposed of in regular trash bins but do so anyway because they are unsure of where to dispose of them. Lithium-ion batteries thrown in the trash or regular recycling bins can start a fire.

Additionally, more than 40% of respondents said they don’t have access to a place that accepts batteries near their home and said they must drive more than 10 miles to find a location to recycle batteries.

In honor of National Fire Prevention Association’s (NFPA) annual Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 5 – 11), and with this year’s theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in Your Home,” Cirba Solutions launched a WeRecycle Interactive Battery Recycling Map. The map locates local businesses and organizations that accept batteries, including lithium-ion, for recycling. To further remove barriers and safely recycle batteries, Cirba Solutions also offers WeRecycle Battery Boxes—shippable recycling kits for dry cell batteries and handheld electronics.

As part of Fire Prevention Week, NFPA encourages Americans to consider these three lithium-ion battery tips: