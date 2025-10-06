Fire Prevention Week Spotlights Lithium Battery Disposal
Batteries are everywhere, from consumer devices to energy storage systems, and it’s critical that consumers dispose of batteries safely when they reach end-of-life. In a recent Cirba Solutions survey, nearly half of respondents are aware that lithium batteries shouldn’t be disposed of in regular trash bins but do so anyway because they are unsure of where to dispose of them. Lithium-ion batteries thrown in the trash or regular recycling bins can start a fire.
Additionally, more than 40% of respondents said they don’t have access to a place that accepts batteries near their home and said they must drive more than 10 miles to find a location to recycle batteries.
In honor of National Fire Prevention Association’s (NFPA) annual Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 5 – 11), and with this year’s theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in Your Home,” Cirba Solutions launched a WeRecycle Interactive Battery Recycling Map. The map locates local businesses and organizations that accept batteries, including lithium-ion, for recycling. To further remove barriers and safely recycle batteries, Cirba Solutions also offers WeRecycle Battery Boxes—shippable recycling kits for dry cell batteries and handheld electronics.
As part of Fire Prevention Week, NFPA encourages Americans to consider these three lithium-ion battery tips:
- Buy only listed products. When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery, look for a safety certification mark such as UL, ETL, or CSA. This means it meets important safety standards.
- Charge devices safely. Always use the cords that came with the product to charge. Follow the instructions from the manufacturer. Buy new chargers from the manufacturer or one that the manufacturer has approved. Charge your device on a hard surface. Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.
- Recycle batteries responsibly. Recycle your device or battery at a safe battery recycling location. Visit call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot near you.