EPA Launches Voluntary Soil Sampling of Residences Affected by Eaton Wildfire

January 14, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Canadian Wildfires

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday said it will conduct soil sampling at randomly selected properties in the Eaton fire area to help residents validate the effectiveness of Los Angeles wildfire cleanup efforts and develop best practices for future wildfire responses nationwide. This voluntary effort is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The sampling will focus on lead, based on scientific evidence from an extensive study conducted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in September 2025.

EPA will collect soil samples at two depths, at the bottom of excavations completed during debris removal and approximately 6 inches below, to measure lead concentrations and develop a statistical model that will inform future wildfire response protocols.

The county’s study, which analyzed various contaminants including heavy metals, polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), dioxins, and furans, found that lead was the only fire-related pollutant detected across the Eaton area after debris removal.

To ensure accuracy, EPA is applying an incremental sampling methodology that provides a reliable average of contaminant levels across each property. Crews will collect 30 small soil samples from different locations on each parcel, combine them into a composite sample, and send it for laboratory testing. This approach offers a more representative picture of site conditions than testing from just a few individual points.

The sampling effort will document post-cleanup soil conditions, confirm that cleanup methods successfully addressed contamination, and establish evidence-based protocols that will strengthen wildfire response efforts nationwide.

EPA is working closely with LA County, the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA), and other partners throughout this process. Individual property owners will receive reports with their lead results and guidance on available resources from local and state agencies. EPA will also share aggregated findings with county officials to support long-term recovery and resilience planning. Results from the sampling effort are expected by the end of spring 2026.

