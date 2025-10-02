The 2025 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Professional Cleaning and Restoration Systems of Connecticut

In the past two years, family-owned Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems of Connecticut has emerged as a rebranded powerhouse for commercial and residential property cleaning and restoration services. The company launched new marketing messaging with the rebranding, which has resulted in a 32% increase in its cleaning and indoor air quality division.

“One of the key challenges we’ve faced this past year has been refining our messaging to ensure that potential clients clearly understand how we help create the cleanest, healthiest, and most comfortable homes possible,” explained Amy Prihoda, Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems’ co-owner and president. “To address this, we’ve developed a multifaceted marketing approach tailored to both new prospects and our existing client base. This includes a combination of digital outreach, print materials, and coordinated email and text campaigns.”

With 23 years of experience in the industry, Prihoda places a high value on education. She holds several IICRC certifications and frequently shares her knowledge through the company’s blog.

“One of my greatest strategies for success has been a commitment to continuous learning,” Prihoda explained. “I’ve made it a part of my daily routine to invest time in personal and professional growth through audiobooks, webinars, conferences, and other educational resources.”

Thriving teammates

Prihoda and her team’s technical expertise contribute to the business’s success, and they view education as an ongoing journey rather than a destination. In turn, the most effective step the company has taken to cultivate a thriving workforce is to hire the right team members by clearly defining what Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems is looking for in each position. From there, candidates undergo a structured hiring process that includes phone, in-person, and group interviews—as well as “homework.”

“Throughout this process, we focus on evaluating how well they align with our team culture and how their experience connects to the needs of our business,” Prihoda said.

Team members are also encouraged to pursue IICRC certifications. Prihoda wants the company’s clients to know they’re hiring trained professionals.

But just as importantly, Prihoda wants employees to feel empowered and valued.

“We look to our employees to be our experts and to be our eyes and ears in the field to let us know if there is feedback, things that we need to change, or that we need to revamp this process,” Prihoda explained. “Without them having those certifications, and going to the IICRC classes, I really don’t see that they would be empowered enough in order to do that.”

Transitioning business strategy

Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems is a second-generation company operated by Prihoda and her brother, Curtis Bloxam, who is the company’s co-owner and chief operations officer. Founded in 1987 by their father, the company initially focused on a niche market and specialized in apartment carpet cleaning. It offered services such as tenant turnover cleanups, stain removal, carpet dyeing, and repairs. However, in the early 2000s, the siblings recognized the opportunity to diversify into residential business while still maintaining a primary focus on cleaning. In 2010, they expanded into restoration, which led to the addition of a second division to the company. The company then operated under two names and brands.

With Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems of Connecticut’s rebrand, the company merged the two previously fragmented brands into one cohesive brand.

“We found how much easier it is under one brand name and the different traction we are able to get,” Prihoda said. “We still do a lot of the same things that we’ve always done.”

Currently, Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems services commercial and residential properties by offering a wide range of services that include carpet, tile, upholstery, mattress, and area rug cleaning—as well as specialty stain removal and carpet dye, repair, and stretch work. Further, the company offers water damage mitigation, structural drying, and mold remediation. Most recently, the company has added dryer, vent, and duct cleaning—as well as a focus on humidity control, crawl space encapsulation, and indoor air quality solutions.

“We are really focusing on the entire property and making sure that we can provide our clients with the cleanest, healthiest, most comfortable homes possible,” Prihoda said.

With increasing environmental concerns—from wildfires and floods to poor air quality—she believes the industry is moving in a vital direction: total indoor wellness.

“We spend 90% of our time indoors,” Prihoda said. People deserve to feel good, safe, and healthy where they live, she explained.

Striving for a healthier future

The pivot to offering cleaning and restoration services under one umbrella allows Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems to provide a comprehensive solution to clients. As Prihoda looks toward the future, the co-owner sees opportunities for her company and the broader industry. Bridging the gap between cleaning and restoration, she believes, is the path the entire industry is on.

“Who better than the people who are in the home, cleaning the textiles, and restoring the property after a loss?” Prihoda asked. “We’ve got all the intimate knowledge of that property to make it the cleanest, healthiest home possible.”

Watch the full interview below: