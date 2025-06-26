Moisture is the Enemy: Detection is Essential for Your Business

As I write this article, alerts continue to pop up on our cell phones. Today, 100 million people are under a severe weather warning. It’s a rain event, thunderstorms, and possible tornadoes. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

In 2024, 27 confirmed weather disaster events occurred in the U.S. that resulted in losses exceeding $1 billion each. In 2023, there were 28 confirmed events. The majority of these events were related to water damage to the built environment.

A 2022 report from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) estimated that 47% of homes in the U.S. have some dampness or mold. This highlights the prevalence of mold and moisture issues in residential buildings.

Identify water damage promptly

Water damage in buildings can cause severe structural issues, mold growth, and health hazards. Identifying and addressing water damage promptly is crucial to prevent long-term damage to buildings and potential health risks for users.

While not everyone may be able to address water damage, everyone in the cleaning industry should be aware of how to identify moisture in the built environment. Then, once it is recognized, know who to call to fix it.

How to detect moisture

To detect moisture, we recommend using the following tools: moisture meters, thermal imaging cameras, hygrometers, and indoor air quality monitors.

Moisture meters measure the amount of water within a material.

Thermal imaging cameras detect differences in heat that may indicate hidden moisture.

Hygrometers measure the relative humidity in the air.

An indoor air quality monitor can detect, monitor, and report on specific air pollutants like particulate matter, carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds, temperature, and humidity.

You can also look for visible signs, such as water stains, mold, or musty odors. However, professionals use tools to detect and measure.

Which tools should you use?

Moisture meters

What do they do? These devices measure the amount of water within a material.

How do they work? They use electrical resistance or electromagnetic waves to detect moisture.

When to use them: For detecting moisture in wood, drywall, concrete, and other building materials.

Types:

Pin-type meters: Insert probes into the material to measure resistance.

Pinless meters: Use electromagnetic waves to measure moisture without penetrating the surface.

Thermal imaging cameras

What do they do? These cameras detect infrared radiation, allowing them to visualize temperature differences.

How do they work? They can identify areas with hidden moisture by detecting thermal variations, as wet areas typically exhibit different heat absorption and retention properties.

When to use them: For identifying leaks, water damage, and areas of high moisture that might not be visible to the naked eye.

Hygrometers

What do they do? These devices measure the amount of moisture in the air.

How do they work? They typically use a hygroscopic material, such as a polymer, that changes in size or weight in response to changes in humidity.

When to use them: For monitoring relative humidity in a space, especially in areas with high moisture or potential water damage.

Indoor air quality monitors

What do they do? These devices track airborne particulates, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon dioxide levels, ozone, temperature, and humidity. These factors influence occupant health and microbial viability.

How do they work? Use sensors to detect, measure, and report the levels of air pollutants and environmental factors.

When to use them: Always. We are the “indoor generation,” spending 90% of our lives indoors.

Additional considerations

Visually inspect for signs of moisture. Look for water stains, dampness, or mold growth.

Consider the material: Different materials may require different types of moisture detection.

Consult with professionals. If you’re unsure about how to use these tools or interpret the results, consider doing a NORMI course or hiring a professional assessor.

Understanding microbial contaminants

The health of a building is inseparable from the health of its occupants. From office towers and schools to hospitals and commercial spaces, indoor environments can become reservoirs for microorganisms, including fungi, mold, bacteria, and viruses. These microbial contaminants, often invisible to the naked eye, can trigger allergies, asthma, infections, and even structural damage if left unaddressed.

Indoor dampness and microbial growth are a complex mixture of mold and bacteria along with their by-products. Case studies have shown a variety of respiratory health effects, including infections, sinusitis, otitis media, fatigue, and neurological deficits.

Microorganisms thrive in environments that offer moisture, warmth, and organic materials. Water damage, poor ventilation, dirty HVAC systems, and everyday occupant activities all contribute to microbial growth.

While terms like “mold” and “fungi” are often used interchangeably, they represent distinct categories. Mold is a type of fungi that reproduces through spores and can become airborne. Bacteria, often associated with biofilms, can colonize wet surfaces. Viruses, although unable to replicate outside a host, can persist on surfaces and in aerosols, posing significant risks in shared indoor spaces.

NORMI training

National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI) offers training courses that instruct mold and indoor environmental professionals in mold detection, abatement, and removal techniques. NORMI offers a range of online courses and provides over 32 certifications to meet licensing laws in several states.

These educational programs will educate you about building science and provide the framework and tools necessary to assess and manage these threats, ensuring spaces are not only structurally sound but also biologically safe. Utilizing the appropriate tools to detect moisture in a building is a straightforward way to expand business opportunities and safeguard the health and safety of people, animals, and the built environment.