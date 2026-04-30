Most Americans Not Prepared for Property Emergencies

As tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds tear across more than a dozen states this week, a new survey from First Onsite Property Restoration makes clear that the danger isn’t just on the horizon: Most Americans are already underprepared. The First Onsite Weather and Property Survey found that seven in 10 Americans­—homeowners and renters alike­—do not feel ready for a property emergency, even as severe weather has become a year-round reality.

“Severe weather is no longer a seasonal concern­—it’s a year-round reality impacting homes and businesses across the country,” said Jenny Lindström, First Onsite senior vice president of customer experience. “What this data shows is that while awareness is high, preparedness hasn’t kept pace. Too many people know the risks but still don’t feel ready when disaster strikes.”

As extreme weather events become more frequent, Americans are increasingly focused on the conditions that disrupt daily life, safety, and infrastructure. Extreme heat is the top concern nationally, with 70% of Americans worried about its impacts, followed by 62% who worry about winter storms. These events no longer function as seasonal inconveniences, but instead pose significant risks to property and operational continuity.

The environmental toll continues to weigh heavily on the public, with 60% of the population worried about poor air quality resulting from wildfires, and 59% concerned about the impacts of drought. Additionally, more than half of Americans fear the effects of flooding (55%), while wildfires and tornadoes cause anxiety for 52% of the population, respectively. Finally, 41% of Americans remain concerned about hurricanes.

While concern is national, the specific weather threats vary sharply by region. (See Table 1 for the full breakdown.)

The West: Wildfire concern is highest in the West (75%), where the focus is shifting toward long-term smoke mitigation and air quality restoration—with 81% concerned about wildfire smoke, the highest figure of any region on any measure in the survey.

Wildfire concern is highest in the West (75%), where the focus is shifting toward long-term smoke mitigation and air quality restoration—with 81% concerned about wildfire smoke, the highest figure of any region on any measure in the survey. The South: Hurricane anxiety peaks in the South (61%), where physical destruction remains the primary driver of the nation’s highest insurance premiums.

Hurricane anxiety peaks in the South (61%), where physical destruction remains the primary driver of the nation’s highest insurance premiums. The Midwest: Residents here are most concerned about winter storms (80%)—the highest single regional figure in the survey—and surging utility bills from extreme temperature swings. Most (76%) also rank tornadoes as a top worry.

Residents here are most concerned about winter storms (80%)—the highest single regional figure in the survey—and surging utility bills from extreme temperature swings. Most (76%) also rank tornadoes as a top worry. The Northeast: Flooding (59%) and winter storms (74%) top the list, alongside the high cost of major renovation and repair as a significant barrier to property resilience.

TABLE 1: Americans’ top weather concerns Total Northeast Midwest South West Extreme heat 70% 61% 68% 72% 74% Winter storms 62% 74% 80% 55% 48% Poor air quality/wildfires 60% 56% 60% 47% 81% Drought 59% 52% 52% 58% 72% Flooding 55% 59% 54% 57% 51% Wildfires 52% 42% 43% 47% 75% Tornadoes 52% 31% 76% 64% 26% Hurricanes 41% 46% 19% 61% 24%



Source: First Onsite Property Restoration and Angus Reid. Bold indicates highest regional figure per row.

Financial impact is a key property concern for Americans, particularly for homeowners and businesses. The data identifies a clear hierarchy of concerns that outweigh the immediate fear of physical damage: