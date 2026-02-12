Missouri and Nebraska Bills Aim to Lower Minimum Wage for Minors

February 12, 2026Cleanfax Staff
money

On Feb. 5, Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill (LB258) heading to the governor’s desk that would lower the minimum wage for workers aged 14 to 15 from US$15 to $13.50 an hour, while allowing a 90-day training wage of $13.50 for 16-to-19-year-olds. This legislation alters the $15 minimum wage approved by voters in 2022.

State senators supporting the bill say the legislation will aid small businesses, a news agency reported. Opponents of the bill said young people are discouraged to learn that what they are contributing isn’t seen as enough, and that it will make it difficult for them to switch jobs and gain more experience.

The 2022 ballot initiative reports that about 60% of Nebraskans voted for a $15 minimum wage for everyone and an adjusted wage increase based on the current economy.

The bill would also cap minimum wage increases at 1.5% or $0.26 per year for everyone. The bill still needs to be signed by Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen before it becomes law. If signed, it would be implemented 90 days after the legislative session ends.

In Missouri, a bill introduced last week also seeks to support small businesses by lowering the minimum wage for people under 18. Those opposed said age discrimination should not be legislated in Missouri and that some families rely on teenagers’ wages.

Missouri’s minimum wage has nearly doubled in the past decade, increasing from $7.65 in 2016 to $15 in 2026. The legislation would create a separate minimum wage for Missouri employees under age 18. The new minimum wage rate for minors would be $12.30 per hour.

As CMM previously reported, workers in Florida could agree to work for less than the state minimum wage under a bill in a Florida House committee.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ISSA Scholars

ISSA Charities Opens ISSA Scholars 2026-2027 Application

ISSA / News
Drew Tramonte

BluSky Restoration Promotes Drew Tramonte to Vice President of Dallas Office

New Hires and Appointments / News
Vincent Scarfo at RIA

Inside RIA’s Growing Role in Advocacy and Government Affairs

Disasters / News / Video
Denver International Airport tunnel

Denver International Airport Basement Gets a Deep Cleaning

Cleaning / News
small business loan

Small Business Administration Bans Noncitizens From Loans

News
MidSouth Cleaning and Restoration Association

MidSouth Cleaning and Restoration Association Marks 50 Years of Industry Leadership

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...