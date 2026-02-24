Minimum Wage Creeps Up in Virginia and West Virginia

Last week, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger said she would sign legislation to raise the state’s minimum wage to US$15 per hour by 2028. The bill, which would incrementally increase wages, has already received approval from the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates. The bill is headed to the Virginia House of Delegates for consideration.

Virginia’s minimum wage previously increased from $12.41 per hour to $12.77 per hour, effective Jan. 1, according to the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry. This new bill ensures future increases keep pace with inflation. It will then increase to $13.75 per hour on Jan. 1, 2027.

Meanwhile, in West Virginia, a group of House delegates introduced legislation to raise the state’s minimum wage to $11 per hour, a significant increase from the current $8.75 per hour. House Bill 5485 would raise the state’s minimum wage effective Jan. 1, 2027.

The bill also would adjust the sub-minimum training wage for workers under 20 years old, which currently allows employers to pay a lower rate during the first 90 days of employment.