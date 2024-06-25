Mike Davis Named Neighborly’s New CEO

June 25, 2024
Mike Davis 800x533

Mike Davis will step up as CEO to Neighborly, one of the world’s largest home service companies, beginning July 8. Jon Shell, who has been interim CEO since September 2023, will resume his role of chief financial officer.

“Mike is a highly successful CEO with a phenomenal track record of success across various industries, including significantly growing franchise businesses,” said David Brandon, Neighborly executive chairman of the board of directors. “Mike brings an aligned strategic vision and commitment to innovation, making him the ideal leader to build on the incredible achievements and growth Neighborly has experienced.”

Davis most recently worked as CEO of Mathnasium Learning Centers, and before that, CEO of Valpak. He also spent 13 years with Universal Music Group, where he became executive vice president and general manager.

Over the years, Davis accumulated a background in multi-unit franchising, business-to-business, business-to-consumer, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, third-party logistics, digital platforms, and media.

“Neighborly has established itself as a trailblazer in franchising with some of the most respected and leading home services brands in the industry,” Davis said. “The company has been served by outstanding leaders, most recently with Jon Shell, and prior to that with the late Mike Bidwell. I look forward to joining this great organization and building on the meaningful impact they have made.”

