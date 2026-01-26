Meridian Restoration Becomes the Newest Member of the RUI Holdings Network

RUI Holdings, a Lenexa, Kansas-based operator of residential restoration and reconstruction companies, added Meridian Restoration to its growing network of service providers. The Atlanta-based firm brings a well-established reputation for high-quality restoration solutions and expands RUI’s strategic footprint to a key regional market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Meridian joins RUI Holdings’ sister companies Atlas Restoration Specialists and RUI Restoration, which each deliver round-the-clock emergency response and fire and water damage remediation to residential and commercial clients across the Midwest. With the addition of Meridian, RUI gains a strong presence in the Atlanta metro area supported by a long track record of dependable service.

“Meridian has built a name for itself by standing with customers in their most difficult moments–times when fast, competent help is essential,” said Chris Santiago, RUI Holdings CEO. “Their team has earned tremendous trust in the Atlanta region, and we’re honored to welcome them to the RUI family. This partnership positions both organizations to serve more people with even greater impact.”

Founded in 2006, Meridian has become a go-to partner for homeowners, business owners and insurance carriers navigating the challenges of fire, water, smoke and storm damage. Under the leadership of President Allan Keller, the company has expanded its offerings to include 24-hour emergency water extraction, structural drying, cleaning, board-up services and packout support.

As part of RUI Holdings, Meridian will continue to deliver the same comprehensive suite of services through the same experienced project managers who have supported clients for nearly two decades. Keller will continue to lead the organization and guide its next phase of growth.

“Joining RUI marks an important milestone for our team,” Keller said. “This partnership gives us the backing of an organization that shares our values and our commitment to customer care. Our clients will benefit from new resources and capabilities, and our employees will have opportunities to grow within a company that’s building for the long term.”

RUI Holdings continues to evaluate partnerships with restoration and reconstruction firms in select markets across the country. The company is financially sponsored by Great Range Capital, a private equity firm focused on supporting growth-minded businesses throughout America’s heartland.