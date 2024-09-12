Meredith Magaha Joins CRDN as Vice President of Sales

September 12, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Meredith Magaha

CRDN, a franchise network dedicated to providing comprehensive home contents restoration services to the insurance industry, has announced Meredith Magaha has joined the organization as the vice president of sales. In her role, Magaha will execute sales strategy and drive company growth with both national and regional property insurance carriers across the residential and commercial sectors.

“Meredith is a dynamic leader with an exceptional track record, who has deep expertise in this industry,” said Steve Gibson, CRDN president. “Her relationships and experience working with property insurance carriers both regionally and nationally brings invaluable insight to our sales efforts and will propel innovation for CRDN’s contents restoration services. I am confident that her leadership, industry knowledge, and passion for excellence will significantly impact our continued success.”

Magaha brings more than 18 years of sales expertise to CRDN, with the last 12 years dedicated to the restoration industry. Prior to CRDN, she excelled as a national account manager at ServiceMaster Restore, where she successfully built and maintained relationships with some of the largest insurance carriers in the United States. In this role, she was responsible for managing and increasing the company’s annual revenue through these key partnerships. Throughout Magaha’s career, she has built relationships with c-suite leaders, claims and field claims executives and key personnel.

