May/June 2023 Product Showcase: Dri-Eaz

Now LIVE—the app that gives you 24/7 access to your Dri-Eaz Command Hub dehumidifiers and HEPA 700 air scrubbers, plus moisture monitoring for walls and more—the new Dri-Eaz® Command Center Pro Dashboard and App.

It takes less than five minutes to register in the Dashboard. Next, add techs and have them download the Dri-Eaz Command Center Pro app. Techs can easily set up Quick Jobs on their phones, then job details can be completed at the office on the dashboard.

After connecting devices onsite to Wi-Fi, you can monitor and control dehumidifiers and HEPA 700 air scrubbers from anywhere! Plus the app lets you remotely monitor moisture in materials with the Protimeter BLE moisture logger.

Get the app and start maximizing your efficiency today!

For more information: 800-932-3030 | www.drieaz.info/ccpro