July/August 2024 Restoration Industry Leader Profiles: Legend Brands

Here’s the inside track for choosing the air scrubber that best fits your needs:

For smoke, viruses, mold remediation, and critical areas, insist on 99.99% efficiency—trust certified independent testing that that the Dri- Eaz HEPA 700 and MediClean Healthcare AP 700 both exceed HEPA, removing 99.99% of 0.1-0.5 micron particles.

Removing fumes, smoke, and other odors requires activated carbon pellets—not just a thin layer of carbon or a carbon-infused filter. Each AP 700 or HEPA 700 Carbon Filter contains 2.5 pounds of carbon pellets —that’s more than twice the odor removal of others.

For construction, dust and clean water damage restoration, 99.97% efficiency is fine—but make sure the prefilter is easy to change, as it is with the Dri-Eaz Defender 400 – the economical, highly portable option.

Look for UVC protection for health care and other sensitive environments—The AP 700’s UV LED is uniquely positioned on the inlet of the filter for greater exposure times and to ensure that viruses and bacteria are not re-contaminating the air while servicing. Antimicrobial* infused in the unit’s housing helps inhibit the growth of bacteria and mildew on its surface, making the unit safer for handling. (*EPA Reg. No. 93407-3)

Check ease of containment setup—Semi-rigid ducting attaches to the HEPA 700 or AP 700 inlet or outlet and layflat attaches quickly to their outlets using the built-in duct ring, plus both offer variable airflow to 700 CFM.

Know the noise level—The HEPA 700 and AP 700 sound quieter, especially at low speed, given lower sound frequency, so less likely they’ll be turned off.

Take advantage of remote access—To control airflow while onsite or remote, select the HEPA 700 or AP 700. Their Command Hub has Bluetooth and Wifi onboard for remote control and monitoring of HEPA filter health using the Dri-Eaz Command Center Pro app.

Know where units are manufactured and supported—Buying cheap units made overseas could leave you stranded when you have problems. Dri-Eaz air scrubbers are engineered, molded, and assembled by Legend Brands in Burlington, Washington, and U.S.-based Dri-Eaz experts are readily available by chat, email, or toll-free call.

Choose the brand you trust—For 20 years Dri-Eaz HEPA air scrubbers have protected people in homes and facilities. Why choose an unknown brand just to save a few dollars? Long after many manufacturers have abandoned the market, Legend Brands will be there to support you!

