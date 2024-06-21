July/August 2024 Restoration Industry Leader Profiles: Hydramaster

A New Era

Since Universal Cleaning Concepts acquired the HydraMaster brand in late 2023, we are 100% focused to regain your trust and provide the highest quality products, most efficient delivery, and the best tech support that HydraMaster customers deserve. A critical element of our turn-around plan was to re-establish the technical support team as the best in the industry for both product knowledge and timeliness and to be fully stocked and able to ship most common parts within three business days. In order for our customers to do better, we must do better. That is why we say, “Let’s Rise Together.”

Products Ready to Deliver

HydraMaster now ships most truckmounts with less than a 30-day lead time, and we are now shipping stock inventory of the most common parts, tools, and accessories to our nationwide distributor network in less than 3 days. We also have the PEX500 in both 110V and 220V formats in stock for immediate delivery. Lastly, the return of our groundbreaking and innovative chemical line is complete as we transitioned to a new liquid blending facility—all your traditional favorites and our new innovations are now in stock at participating distributors.

Heat Exchangers

While competitors recently ran ads comparing their heat exchanger technology to heat exchangers that HydraMaster ceased making over five years ago, HydraMaster continues to make the best heat exchangers in the industry by reducing fin density and redesigning airflow patterns to increase air flow, boost vacuum CFM performance and reduce maintenance. Plus, we did all of this while maintaining the hottest performing truckmounts within their respective categories.

Robust Construction and Thoughtful Design

HydraMaster’s fuel-efficient design on every truckmount reduces your costs of operation, and we have more machines that are California CARB Emissions Compliant than any manufacturer. Our flagship machine—the Direct Drive CDS 4.8SV—is ready for installation into both V-6 and V-8 engine Chevy/GMC vans, and we remain the No. 1 provider of Direct Drive Truckmounts in the world. Just as importantly, we have immediate access to new Chevy vans. The TITAN 575 and 625 Slide-In Truckmounts offer two dual wand options to take on your biggest and most challenging jobs. The mid-size TITAN 425 hits the sweet spot in performance and price and is fast becoming our leading seller. Finally, if you are new in the cleaning and restoration business, or a portable owner looking to upgrade your cleaning performance and productivity, HydraMaster is the only nationally sold brand with an entry level truckmount—the TITAN 325.

We invite you to visit our website at www.hydramaster.com to check out all things HydraMaster. Even better, come by and see us at the upcoming Experience Convention and Trade Show in Las Vegas in booth #501.

For more information contact: 800-426-1301 | www.hydramaster.com