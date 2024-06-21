July/August 2024 Restoration Industry Leader Profiles: Rochester Midland

Rochester Midland Corporation has been the leader in sustainable cleaning products since 1888. We pride ourselves on providing sustainable solutions for health, productivity, and the environment with over 30 Green third-party certified products that clean, disinfect, and protect any surface. Rochester Midland offers a full line of restoration and janitorial products.

Introducing our new botanical disinfectant, THYMOX, a powerful, yet eco-friendly solution designed to keep your environment safe and clean. Derived from plant-based technology, this disinfectant effectively eliminates 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, providing a natural alternative to harsh chemical cleaners.

Effective Germ Kill: Proven to destroy a wide range of pathogens, including common household germs, without compromising on efficacy.

Eco-Friendly: Biodegradable and non-toxic, this disinfectant minimizes environmental impact.

Pleasant Aroma: Leaves a refreshing, natural scent, avoiding the harsh chemical smell associated with traditional disinfectants.

Versatile Use: Suitable for use on hard and soft surfaces, including countertops, floors, and fabrics.

Benefits:

  • Safe for Sensitive Individuals: Ideal for homes with children, pets, and those with sensitivities to chemicals.
  • Sustainable Choice: Supports a greener planet by reducing reliance on synthetic chemicals and promoting sustainabilty.
  • Multi-Surface Application: Effective on a wide range of surfaces, ensuring comprehensive hygiene in all areas.

THYMOX has the best kill times on the market:

  • 30 second sanitizer
  • Kills Viruses in 1 minute (SARS-CoV-2, HIV-1, RSV, H1N1 & more)
  • Kills Bacteria in 2 minutes
    (Staph., MRSA, E. Coli & more)
  • Kills Fungi, TB and mold in 3 minutes
  • Kills Norovirus in 4 minutes

Water Damage

  • THYMOX is the ideal solution to get rid of mold, water, and sewage damage for workers, homeowners, and customers
  • One step disinfectant-cleaner

Institutional/Commercial

  • THYMOX is the ideal disinfectant for public areas where sanitary control is a public health issue:
  • Institutional kitchens and facilities
  • Schools/colleges, nursing homes and childcare
  • Turf fields and sporting equipment
  • Public areas: offices

For more information on our complete line of products contact: 1-800-836-1633 or visit rochestermidland.com.

