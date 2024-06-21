July/August 2024 Restoration Industry Leader Profiles: Aero Tech

Aero Tech feature

Aero Tech Manufacturing Inc. takes great pride in producing the highest quality equipment and delivering performance and flexibility for the ever-changing cleaning and restoration market’s needs.

For more than 20 years, Aero Tech has been providing technical support and knowledge to ensure we deliver unmatched cleaning performance with the XT from Aero Tech. We engineer greatness into every XT that leaves our manufacturing facility.

Creative engineering blends well with quality construction and continued innovation to create the most powerful cleaning system available today. XT technology just keeps getting better, giving you the power and control needed to save time, conserve fuel and increase your profits.

The XT’s simple design and ease of maintenance make the unit versatile. Whether for cleaning, restoration, large jobs or small, this system is ready and reliable day in and day out.

With heat-as-you-drive technology, true dual wand capability, deeper vacuum, customized storage, and billboard-sized advertising wherever you go, the Aero Tech XT makes dollars and sense.

In addition to the XT’s power, its versatility is a real game changer; wherever your next job takes you, whether residential or commercial, carpet or tile, and/or both, the XT offers extreme heat and true dual wand capabilities.

Additionally, the dual pressure regulators allow for cleaning at two different pressures simultaneously.  Have a third guy on a crew?  A third connection can be utilized for pre-spray application.

Aero Tech’s direct approach to the market removes the middleman and provides a level of customer service and response needed for today’s busy professionals.

New features:

  • 5 db noise reduction
  • All-new, 4-stage heating system produces more heat for high-flow, dual-wand cleaning.

XT’s standard equipment:

  • Hydraulic activated transmission PTO
  • Helical Tri-Lobe/Sutorbuilt blower, 660 ICFM @ 16” HG and maximum cleaning speed (engine RPMs) of 1650 RPM
  • Water pump, 6gpm, 1,600 PSI max
  • Last step chemical injection system
  • 7-gallon chemical tank
  • 210-gallon fresh water tank: Stainless steel, round design for added strength and durability (heats as you drive)
  • 155-gallon waste tank: Stainless steel, round design for added strength and durability
  • Electric Vacuum Hose Reel: Stainless steel (400-foot capacity of 2” hose), furnished with 200 feet of hose
  • Solution hose reel: stainless steel, (300ft capacity of ¼” hose), quantity of two furnished, each with 100 feet of hose
  • Lint traps, stainless steel, two each
  • FRP van body, aluminum flooring
  • Box lighting, LED, three each
  • Dual wand hook-up, 2.5-inch inlet connection
  • Control panel, stainless steel, industrial switches, industrial gauges
  • Digital temperature control

For more information contact: 866-390-2376 | www.aerotechmfg.com/the-xt

