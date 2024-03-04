March/April 2024 Restoration Showcase: DryLINK
March 4, 2024—
We knew our restoration customers had several key problems, so we set out to solve them with DryLINK®, our revolutionary Bluetooth-enabled ecosystem. But why stop there? That’s why we also created DryLINK® Asset Manager, the ultimate, automated solution for contractors seeking efficient inventory management. With advanced Bluetooth beacons and specially designed gateways, DryLINK® Asset Manager effortlessly tracks equipment in warehouses, vehicles, and semi-trailers, as well as on job sites. Easily keep track of your equipment so you can decide where assets and employees should be sent next. Experience the future of inventory management with DryLINK® Asset Manager.